 Blink-182's Travis Barker, Run the Jewels Reunite on New Cut 'Forever'
Travis Barker Taps Run the Jewels for the Bar-Heavy ‘Forever’

Track follows Blink-182 drummer’s 2019 collaboration with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, “Gimme Brain”

Jon Blistein

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Run the Jewels have teamed up for a bruising new song, “Forever.”

Barker produced the track which is, of course, anchored by his thundering drums, over which he drops a mix of grinding synths and an ominous organ groan. The beat’s a perfect fit for Run the Jewels, as El-P and Killer Mike toss out snarling bars like “Rap’s Rasputin, I’m pulling pumps on pompous ass preachers and shooting” and “A champ in the land of the stupid/The kind that take the candy out kids’ hands and laugh in amusement.”

Barker previously partnered with Run the Jewels on their song, “All Due Respect,” off the hip-hop duo’s 2014 album, RTJ2. “Forever” follows another loose single Barker released late last year, “Gimme Brain,” which featured Lil Wayne and Rick Ross and helped launch the drummer’s new label, DTA Records.

As for Run the Jewels, the pair released their most recent album, RTJ4, in June. The group was supposed to open for Rage Against the Machine on their 2020 reunion tour, but those dates were rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

