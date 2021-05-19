Blink-182’s Travis Barker to Sell ‘Adam’s Song’ Drum Kit, Other Gear on Reverb

Blink-182’s Travis Barker is launching a shop on the music marketplace Reverb where he’ll be selling his custom “Adam’s Song” drum kit and more gear from throughout his career.

The sale will officially launch on May 26th at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. The store, however, is open now so interested buyers can preview the wares and sign up for notifications when the shop goes live.

Barker also appears in a video teaser for the sale in which he discusses some of the items that will be available. Explaining the sale in a statement, he said, “I just moved into my new studio and I’ve got to part with a bunch of equipment to make space. There’s a lot of cool instruments here, including drum kits, drum machines, keyboards, and more, that I would like to pass on to the next generation to make lots of great music with it.”

The drum kit Barker played in the music video for Blink-182’s “Adam’s Song” is the centerpiece of the sale. Designed by Orange County Drums and Percussion, Barker called the kit “iconic” in a statement, adding he often referred to it as the “Evel Knievel Kit.”

“It’s almost too special to me and it feels weird to drag it back out on tour or to even play it in the studio,” Barker continued. “It’s really a timepiece and I can’t wait to see who ends up with it.”

Another highlight from the sale is the drum kit Barker played in the music video for Box Car Racer’s “I Feel So.” It was also designed by Orange County Drum and Percussion, while Barker’s childhood friend, Troy Lee, painted it. “It has the coolest pinstriping and hot rod art on it. It is a very special kit to me.”

Reverb

Barker’s shop will boast over 100 items, including multiple keyboards he carried around with him on tour and used in his production work with artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne, Yungblud, and more. There will also be a selection of bass guitars, bongos, turntables, congas, and other instruments, plus over two dozen rare and vintage boomboxes, which Barker has been collecting since he was a teenager. Barker will also be selling six electronic drum kits he used on his first solo album, Give the Drummer Some.

“I didn’t know how to program or sequence yet, so everything on that album was played with just a ton of loops on these electronic kits,” Barker said. “I also liked touring with these and putting them in my dressing rooms. I would sit back and practice for hours before I’d actually go out on stage. I still use some of these drum kits to this day — I just had multiples, so that’s why I’m offering them to you guys.”