Blink-182 to Perform ‘Enema of the State’ Straight Through on Summer Tour

Blink-182 will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Enema of the State by playing it straight through on their summer tour with special guests Lil Wayne and Neck Deep. The album features many of their biggest hits, including “What’s My Age Again?,” “All The Small Things” and “Adam’s Song” along with lesser-played tunes like “Anthem,” “The Party Song” and “Wendy Clear.”

They played the album earlier this year at the Back to the Beach festival in Huntington Beach, California. The show began with the complete album in sequence and then they encored with other hits like “The Rock Show,” “Feeling This” and “Dammit.” The tour kicks off June 27th at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and wraps up September 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Blink-182 have been touring without original guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge since 2015. He has been replaced by Matt Skiba of the Alkaline Trio. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, DeLonge says he still talks to his former bandmates and hopes to play with them again at some point. “There’s a lot of love and respect,” he said, “and it’s like any set of brothers that have an argument and then, all of a sudden — ‘Who cares? My bad, my bad.’ It’s not a big deal. The only issue right now is we’re so busy…but I think there will be a time, absolutely, that we play together. We all love each other and care about each other.”

Enema of the State was Blink-182’s first album with Travis Barker on drums. It transformed them from a pop punk act with a cult following into one of the most popular bands in America with a constant presence on MTV and Top 40 radio. They continued their winning streak with 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket and 2003’s Blink-182, but those albums never quite matched the success of Enema of the State.