×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next YouTube to Ban Videos Promoting Extremist, Supremacist Views Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Blink-182 to Perform ‘Enema of the State’ Straight Through on Summer Tour

Pop-punk icons will play the 1999 LP every night on their tour with special guests Lil Wayne and Neck Deep

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
CONCORD, CA - MAY 13: Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba of Blink 182 perform during the Live 105 BFD at Concord Pavilion on May 13, 2018 in Concord, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba of Blink 182 perform during the Live 105 BFD at Concord Pavilion on May 13, 2018 in Concord, California.

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Blink-182 will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Enema of the State by playing it straight through on their summer tour with special guests Lil Wayne and Neck Deep. The album features many of their biggest hits, including “What’s My Age Again?,” “All The Small Things” and “Adam’s Song” along with lesser-played tunes like “Anthem,” “The Party Song” and “Wendy Clear.”

They played the album earlier this year at the Back to the Beach festival in Huntington Beach, California. The show began with the complete album in sequence and then they encored with other hits like “The Rock Show,” “Feeling This” and “Dammit.” The tour kicks off June 27th at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and wraps up September 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Related

tom delonge angels and airwaves
Tom DeLonge on 'Scary' UFO Footage, Angels and Airwaves and Blink-182's Future
Blink-182, Bikini Kill, Slayer Lead Riot Fest 15th Anniversary Lineup

Blink-182 have been touring without original guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge since 2015. He has been replaced by Matt Skiba of the Alkaline Trio. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, DeLonge says he still talks to his former bandmates and hopes to play with them again at some point. “There’s a lot of love and respect,” he said, “and it’s like any set of brothers that have an argument and then, all of a sudden — ‘Who cares? My bad, my bad.’ It’s not a big deal. The only issue right now is we’re so busy…but I think there will be a time, absolutely, that we play together. We all love each other and care about each other.”

Enema of the State was Blink-182’s first album with Travis Barker on drums. It transformed them from a pop punk act with a cult following into one of the most popular bands in America with a constant presence on MTV and Top 40 radio. They continued their winning streak with 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket and 2003’s Blink-182, but those albums never quite matched the success of Enema of the State.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad