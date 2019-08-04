Blink-182 Postpone El Paso Concert Following Mass Shooting

Blink-182 have postponed their Sunday night concert in El Paso, Texas following the mass shooting that killed 20 people at a Walmart Saturday.

“Following today’s terrible tragedy in El Paso we are postponing our Sunday, August 4th show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena in solidarity with the community,” the band tweeted. “Sending our love to the entire community of El Paso.”

On Saturday, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus tweeted that he and others were “locked down” in their El Paso hotel a few miles from the Cielo Vista Mall where the mass shooting occurred.

Hoppus, who planned on going to the Cielo Vista Mall that day, was staying nearby in the vicinity of the Bassett Mall, which witnessed an increased police presence out of precaution.

“We are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings,” Hoppus tweeted.

“We were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening. Then the intercom said there are reports of another shooting across the street at the bassett place mall. i don’t see or hear police or helicopters so hopefully it’s just an over abundance of caution and someone got the malls confused. so terrible.”

Hoppus later tweeted that reports of another shooter at the Bassett Mall were false but he was “still in our hotel. federal agent at the door to the building.”

Lil Wayne, Blink-182’s tour mate on the co-headlining trek, was performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago on the day of the mass shooting.