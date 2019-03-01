Blink-182, Offspring, All-American Rejects to Play Warped Tour 25th Anniversary Shows

Blink-182, the Offspring and the All-American Rejects are among the numerous Warped Tour veterans set to perform at the festival’s upcoming 25th anniversary shows this summer.

While the roving emo and pop-punk festival embarked on its final trek in 2018, it will return this year for three special shows. The first will take place June 8th at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio to mark the opening of a new Warped Tour exhibit. Next, Warped Tour will hit the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey June 29th and 30th, then the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, July 20th and 21st.

Each show will boast a different line-up, though there will be some overlap. Among the artists set to perform in both Atlantic City and Mountain View are the Offspring, Andrew W.K., Good Charlotte, Simple Plan, Gym Class Heroes, Anti-Flag, Bad Religion, Less Than Jake, the Starting Line, Set Your Goals and Chali 2NA and Cut Chemist.

Bands just playing Atlantic City include Blink-182, 311, Atmosphere, Bowling for Soup, Taking Back Sunday, CKY, the Menzingers, Reel Big Fish, the Skatalites and Thrice. The Mountain View show will boast All-American Rejects, Sum 41, Jawbreaker, Lagwagon, NOFX, Man Overboard and OFF! The Cleveland gig, meanwhile, will feature just a handful of artists: Simple Plan, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, We the Kings and Chali 2NA and Cut Chemist.

Tickets for the Warped Tour 25th anniversary shows are on sale now via the fest’s website, where complete lineups are also available.