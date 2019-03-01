×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Why Small-Town Theater Productions of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' Are Being Threatened With Legal Action Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Blink-182, Offspring, All-American Rejects to Play Warped Tour 25th Anniversary Shows

Pop-punk fest plots gigs in New Jersey, California, Ohio

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, Dexter Holland of the Offspring and Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects.

Blink-182, the All-American Rejects and the Offspring are among the artists playing special 25th Anniversary Warped Tour shows this summer.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock, Ricky Bassman/CSM/REX/Shutterstock, Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

Blink-182, the Offspring and the All-American Rejects are among the numerous Warped Tour veterans set to perform at the festival’s upcoming 25th anniversary shows this summer.

While the roving emo and pop-punk festival embarked on its final trek in 2018, it will return this year for three special shows. The first will take place June 8th at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio to mark the opening of a new Warped Tour exhibit. Next, Warped Tour will hit the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey June 29th and 30th, then the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, July 20th and 21st.

Each show will boast a different line-up, though there will be some overlap. Among the artists set to perform in both Atlantic City and Mountain View are the Offspring, Andrew W.K., Good Charlotte, Simple Plan, Gym Class Heroes, Anti-Flag, Bad Religion, Less Than Jake, the Starting Line, Set Your Goals and Chali 2NA and Cut Chemist.

Bands just playing Atlantic City include Blink-182, 311, Atmosphere, Bowling for Soup, Taking Back Sunday, CKY, the Menzingers, Reel Big Fish, the Skatalites and Thrice. The Mountain View show will boast All-American Rejects, Sum 41, Jawbreaker, Lagwagon, NOFX, Man Overboard and OFF! The Cleveland gig, meanwhile, will feature just a handful of artists: Simple Plan, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, We the Kings and Chali 2NA and Cut Chemist.

Tickets for the Warped Tour 25th anniversary shows are on sale now via the fest’s website, where complete lineups are also available.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad