Blink-182 Curse Lockdown and COVID in New Song ‘Quarantine’

Blink-182 have released a new two-minute ripper about life in lockdown aptly titled “Quarantine.”

The track boasts a rugged, chugging verse that opens up into a big sing-along chorus. Lyrically, there’s plenty of vintage Blink-182 snark, with Mark Hoppus opening the song with, “I guess I’m blessed to be so fucking bored,” and later throwing out lines like, “Quarantine, fuck this disease/I’d rather be on Star Tours or stuck at the DMV.”

But the chorus boasts a distinctly political edge, as Hoppus’ voice turns to a sneer as he bellows: “It’ll disappear in April, just like a miracle/We don’t need social distance, we don’t need old people/So throw the shop doors open/Save our economy/We don’t need ICU beds or PPE.”

As Exclaim points out, Matt Skiba — who joined the band after Tom DeLonge’s departure in 2015 — doesn’t seem to be involved on the track. It is credited to Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and co-writer Brian Lee.

Blink-182 released their most recent album, Nine, last year. Back in May, Hoppus suggested the band was at work on the follow-up, tweeting, “Fair warning: I’m bringing ‘she said’ to LP10 in a big way.”