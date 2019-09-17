Hear Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Pay Tribute to Ric Ocasek With ‘Just What I Needed’ Cover

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus released a cover of the Cars’s classic tune “Just What I Needed” in honor of singer Ric Ocasek, who died earlier this week. Hoppus shared the cover, created with producer James Ingram, on Soundcloud following the news of Ocasek’s passing.

“A couple years ago, I was asked to record a creepy cover of ‘Just What I Needed’ for a TV show,” Hoppus wrote in a post along with the cover. “They wanted moody and strange, dark, and drony, with space for dialogue to go over it. I went into the studio with my friend James Ingram and this is what we came up with. The show was cancelled so quickly the episode never aired, but if you can imagine a grim and grizzled detective determinedly working a murder case that shook them to the very core of their being, this is the music the show requested. It’s been sitting on a hard drive ever since, and with the sad news of Ric Ocasek’s passing, I thought I’d put it up here. Enjoy it. And go listen to the Cars.”

Blink-182 will release their eighth studio album, Nine, September 20th via Columbia Records. The band has released several tracks from the album so far, including “Happy Days,” “Generational Divide” and “Blame It On My Youth.” The band is currently on a co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne, which wraps September 22nd in Columbus, Ohio.