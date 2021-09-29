Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus: ‘I’m Cancer Free!’ After Lymphoma Battle

Mark Hoppus announced on social media Wednesday that he is now cancer-free, three months after the Blink-182 bassist revealed that he had been battling an aggressive form of lymphoma.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” Hoppus wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

In June, Hoppus alerted fans of his cancer diagnosis, adding he had already undergone three months of chemotherapy. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus wrote at the time.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

In a Twitch Q&A with fans the next month, Hoppus said he’s battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (“My blood’s trying to kill me”) and detailed his experience in chemotherapy. “The first chemo, I felt like I was a zombie that fell onto an electric fence and was just being shocked,” he said. “The second round of chemo, I just felt very weak and tired. Really just like the worst flu ever. The third round of chemo, I started retching. Nauseous and that whole thing.”

However, through his ordeal, Hoppus remained optimistic — “We’re beating this cancer,” he told fans in July. “It’s just a matter of time” — and even started performing again via intimate livestreams.