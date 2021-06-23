 Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals He's Battling Cancer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 20 Tech Accessories Under $50 That Are Worth Your Time (and Money)
Home Music Music News

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals He’s Battling Cancer

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” bassist writes

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus

Mark Hoppus

Getty Images

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus revealed on social media Wednesday that the he is currently battling cancer.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the bassist wrote in a statement. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

The 49-year-old Hoppus did not announce what type of cancer he is battling, but shared his optimism that would be beat it.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus added. “Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

In a since-deleted post on Instagram Wednesday (via TMZ), Hoppus posted a photo of himself sitting in a medical facility with the caption, “Hello, yes. One cancer treatment, please.”

In This Article: Blink-182, Mark Hoppus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.