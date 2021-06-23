Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals He’s Battling Cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus revealed on social media Wednesday that the he is currently battling cancer.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the bassist wrote in a statement. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

The 49-year-old Hoppus did not announce what type of cancer he is battling, but shared his optimism that would be beat it.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus added. “Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

In a since-deleted post on Instagram Wednesday (via TMZ), Hoppus posted a photo of himself sitting in a medical facility with the caption, “Hello, yes. One cancer treatment, please.”