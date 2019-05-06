Blink-182, Lil Wayne Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

An unlikely pair of music acts – Blink-182 and Lil Wayne – will be hitting the road together this summer. The two acts will lead a co-headlining tour through North America, with Welsh punk band Neck Deep as openers.

The tour will kick off June 27th in Columbus, Ohio, and make stops in Atlantic City, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and other stops across the U.S. and Canada, before coming back to Ohio to wrap up September 16th in Cincinnati. Certain dates will coincide with Blink-182’s appearances on the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary reunion shows.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced their joint tour in a special video featuring a mash-up of their hit songs “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli.” You can watch the clip above.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10th, with Citi cardmembers having presale access starting May 7th.

Blink-182, Lil Wayne North American Tour Dates

June 27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

June 29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

June 30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour*

July 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*

July 09 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

July 10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

July 31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

August 02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

August 04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center*

August 05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

August 31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena*

September 07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove*

September 08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

September 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

September 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center