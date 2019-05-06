Blink-182, Lil Wayne Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

An unlikely pair of music acts – Blink-182 and Lil Wayne – will be hitting the road together this summer. The two acts will lead a co-headlining tour through North America, with Welsh punk band Neck Deep as openers.
The tour will kick off June 27th in Columbus, Ohio, and make stops in Atlantic City, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and other stops across the U.S. and Canada, before coming back to Ohio to wrap up September 16th in Cincinnati. Certain dates will coincide with Blink-182’s appearances on the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary reunion shows.
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced their joint tour in a special video featuring a mash-up of their hit songs “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli.” You can watch the clip above.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10th, with Citi cardmembers having presale access starting May 7th.
Blink-182, Lil Wayne North American Tour Dates
June 27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
June 29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
June 30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour*
July 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*
July 09 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
July 10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
July 31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
August 04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center*
August 05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
August 27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
August 31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
September 02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena*
September 07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove*
September 08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
September 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
September 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center