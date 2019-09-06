Hear Blink-182’s New Breakup Track ‘I Really Wish I Hated You’

Blink-182 have released a new track “I Really Wish I Hated You,” the fifth single from their forthcoming album Nine, out September 20th. The song tackles a painful breakup as described by singer Mark Hoppus: “I drove by your house, but you don’t live there anymore.”

In addition to “I Really Wish I Hated You,” Nine also features new tracks “Darkside,” “Happy Days,” “Generational Divide” and “Blame It On My Youth.”

The band are currently co-headlining a tour with the rapper Lil Wayne, on its second leg through North America. They collaborated on a mashup of “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli” in conjunction with the tour. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their album Enema of the State, Blink-182 is playing the album in its entirety along with other hits as part of their set. The current stint of the tour will wrap up in Sacramento, California, on October 12th.