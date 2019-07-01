Blink-182 Ache for Better Times on New Song ‘Happy Days’

Blink-182 released “Happy Days,” the third single off their upcoming album, on the annual “Blink-182 Day,” which coincides with the 182nd day of the year. While the trio’s previous new LP samplings, “Blame It On My Youth” and the 50-second “Generational Divide,” featured bassist Mark Hoppus and guitarist Matt Skiba sharing vocals, Hoppus takes the reins on the bittersweet “Happy Days.”

“I want to feel happy days / All of this frustration inside of my brain / And I don’t know if I’m ready to change,” Hoppus sings.

“It’s about coming from a place of frustration and angry and saying… ‘I want to go to better times, I want to go to a better place and I’m gonna leave all this nonsense behind and just find my zone,'” Hoppus told Zane Lowe of “Happy Days” Monday.

Although Blink-182 have shared three tracks from their upcoming album – their follow-up to 2016’s California, their first LP with Skiba – the band has not yet revealed its release date or album title.

Blink-182 are currently embarked on a co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne. On the tour, Blink-182 celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic LP Enema of the State by performing it in its entirety; during the first show, the band dedicated the song “Aliens Exist” to former member and noted UFO enthusiast Tom DeLonge.