Hear Blink-182 Throw Caution to the Wind in New Song ‘Darkside’

Blink-182 throw caution to the wind in the face of seeming unrequited love on their new song, “Darkside.” The single follows the band’s previously released singles, “Happy Days,” “Generational Divide” and “Blame It On My Youth,” all of which appear on their upcoming album, Nine. The 15-song LP will be released on September 20th via Columbia.

On the new song, the pop-punk trio are willing to risk the emotional fallout for love and face whatever may come, as they layout in their anthemic chorus: “I don’t care what you say/No, I don’t care what you do/I’m going to the darkside with you/I’m going to the darkside with you.”

Nine is the follow-up to 2016’s California, which was the group’s first full LP featuring Alkaline Trio singer-guitarist Matt Skiba, who replaced founding singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge.

Blink-182 are in the midst of an extensive co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne that continues through the summer, culminating on September 22nd at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. To mark the 20th anniversary of Enema of the State, the band will perform the entire album during their September 13th Riot Fest headlining appearance in Chicago, Illinois. Blink-182 will also perform at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California on October 12th.