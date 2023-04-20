Blink-182 Replaces Frank Ocean as Coachella Weekend Two Headliner, Closing Performer Still ‘TBA’

Blink-182 will headline Coachella Weekend Two. On Thursday, Coachella shared that Blink-182 will now perform on the main stage in Frank Ocean’s former slot, and will be followed by a “TBA” act as the festival’s closer.

Blink-182 will now perform an hourlong set at 9:20 p.m. PT before a yet-to-be-announced act at 10:25 p.m. PT. “Oh, high Weekend 2,” Coachella wrote on Twitter alongside set times.

“See you Sunday @coachella,” the band added on Instagram.

The performer update comes after a rep for Ocean confirmed that he would not be performing at the festival due to a leg injury on festival grounds during the first week, saying that a doctor advised that Ocean not perform the following week due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show, but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” Ocean said in the statement.

Variety initially reported that Blink-182, who performed during the festival on a smaller stage Weekend One, would replace Ocean as the fest’s headliner.

This is the second consecutive year that Coachella replaces a headliner last-minute after Kanye West pulled out in 2022.