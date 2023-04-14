Blink-182 Took Us Back To High School During Throwback Performance at Coachella

Blink-182 performed at Coachella with Tom DeLonge for the first time in nine years, kicking up the nostalgia as they blasted through an electric, testosterone-fueled set for a massive crowd that packed in the stage area.

The band opened with “Family Reunion” and carried through non-stop, angsty bangers, from “All the Small Things” to “I Miss You” to “Feeling This” to “What’s My Age Again?” They also played “Dysentery Gary,” with Long joking that he’d given himself a “C+” for his performance. In between, they cracked constant sophomoric jokes — but got innovated, mashing up TLC’s “No Scrubs” with “Dammit” at one point.

Blink-182 recently postponed the Latin America leg of their reunion tour due to Barker receiving emergency surgery after smashing a finger during rehearsal. He told Rolling Stone that its recovering quickly. They are returning to the stage earlier than fans had anticipated; the group was announced as part of this year’s Coachella line-up just days before playing in the desert.

DeLonge originally exited Blink-182 in 2015, hoping to dedicate his time to his company To the Stars…Academy of Arts & Sciences, which investigates UFOs. Barker and Hoppus carried on with the group and enlisted Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba to round out the group. With Skiba, Blink released two albums.

In 2021, Hoppus announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Around this time, he and Barker had begun meeting with DeLonge to rekindle their friendship. Within the next year, Hoppus was declared cancer-free, and DeLonge officially re-joined the band. They released the song “Edging” and have been working on a new album.