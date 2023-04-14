fbpixel
×
 
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
family reunion

Blink-182 Took Us Back To High School During Throwback Performance at Coachella

The band played classic bangers like "All the Small Things," "I Miss You," "Feeling This," and "What's My Age Again?"
By
Brittany Spanos, Sage Anderson
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Blink182 performing at Coachella. Getty Images for Coachella

Blink-182 performed at Coachella with Tom DeLonge for the first time in nine years, kicking up the nostalgia as they blasted through an electric, testosterone-fueled set for a massive crowd that packed in the stage area.

The band opened with “Family Reunion” and carried through non-stop, angsty bangers, from “All the Small Things” to “I Miss You” to “Feeling This” to “What’s My Age Again?” They also played “Dysentery Gary,” with Long joking that he’d given himself a “C+” for his performance. In between, they cracked constant sophomoric jokes — but got innovated, mashing up TLC’s “No Scrubs” with “Dammit” at one point.

Blink-182 recently postponed the Latin America leg of their reunion tour due to Barker receiving emergency surgery after smashing a finger during rehearsal. He told Rolling Stone that its recovering quickly. They are returning to the stage earlier than fans had anticipated; the group was announced as part of this year’s Coachella line-up just days before playing in the desert.

Trending

DeLonge originally exited Blink-182 in 2015, hoping to dedicate his time to his company To the Stars…Academy of Arts & Sciences, which investigates UFOs. Barker and Hoppus carried on with the group and enlisted Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba to round out the group. With Skiba, Blink released two albums.

In 2021, Hoppus announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Around this time, he and Barker had begun meeting with DeLonge to rekindle their friendship. Within the next year, Hoppus was declared cancer-free, and DeLonge officially re-joined the band. They released the song “Edging” and have been working on a new album.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Drake Bell Found 'Safe,' Police Confirm After Reporting ‘Drake & Josh’ Star Was ‘Missing and Endangered’

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marriage Is Reportedly Very Different From What Fans See in Public

All the Details on Kim Kardashian Starring in 'American Horror Story' Season 12 (Exclusive)

Josh Harris Reaches $6 Billion Deal to Buy NFL’s Commanders

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad