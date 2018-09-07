Blink-182 Cancel Fall Tour Due to Travis Barker’s Medical Issues

Blink-182 have canceled a mini-tour originally scheduled for the fall, including their headlining Riot Fest appearance in Chicago, which takes place September 14th to 16th.

The band announced in a statement via Twitter that drummer Travis Barker’s medical issues were “still too risky” for his medical team to permit him to play. In June, Blink-182 postponed several of their Las Vegas residency dates, “due to the blood clots in both of Travis Barker’s arms.”

“The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band,” Barker wrote in the statement. “Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends and bandmates for all the love and support.”

The band added they would be returning to headline Riot Fest in 2019. In the meantime, Weezer, Run the Jewels and Taking Back Sunday have been scheduled for this year’s Riot Fest in lieu of Blink-182’s appearance. The festival announced it would be unveiling additional acts on Friday.