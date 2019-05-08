×
See Blink-182’s Graffitied Lyric Video for New Song ‘Blame It On My Youth’

Band drops new music following tour announcement with Lil Wayne

In the wake of announcing a co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne this summer, Blink-182 have released a new single, “Blame It On My Youth.” The song looks back on the band’s decades-long career, and celebrates their continued youthfulness and tendencies toward teenage rebellion: “I was bored to death, so I started a band/Cut my teeth on a safety dance/My attention span never stood a chance.”

The song comes with a lyric video featuring graffiti artist Risk, who spray-paints the lyrics on a wall in rapid-fire time lapse; a cool camera angle also captures the action from the point-of-view of Risk’s spray-painting arm.

“Blame It On My Youth” marks Blink-182’s first new music since 2016’s California, their first LP with guitarist Matt Skiba.

Blink-182 will be touring with Lil Wayne throughout North America, from June through September, with Welsh band Neck Deep as their opener. Certain tour dates will coincide with Blink-182’s appearances at the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary reunion shows. The pair recently released a live mash-up of their hit songs “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli.”

