Documentary About Late Blind Melon Singer Shannon Hoon Nears 2020 Release

All I Can Say — the long-in-the-works documentary about late Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon — has added Double E Pictures and Live Nation Productions as executive producers on the film, which is currently on the festival circuit. It’s expected to drop in the U.S. in 2020.

Photographer and co-director Danny Clinch initially launched a Kickstarter in 2015 to finance the documentary; Clinch and Hoon were close friends, and the photographer had unfettered access and over 200 hours of footage that spanned from 1990 to Hoon’s overdose death shortly after the release of Blind Melon’s sophomore LP Soup in 1995.

“He was really an endearing character,” Clinch told Rolling Stone in 2015. “He could just become your best friend straight away. His energy was great. He was really creative and super friendly. He definitely liked to have a good time and he enjoyed the rock & roll lifestyle for sure.”

After raising $100,000 through Kickstarter, Clinch and co-directors Taryn Gould and Colleen Hennessy went about combing through the footage Hoon left behind. “Created with his own footage, voice and music, this intimate autobiography is a prescient exploration of experience and memory in the age of video,” producers said of All I Can Say. “Hoon’s footage provides an inside look into his family, his creative process, his television, his band’s rise to fame, and his struggle with addiction.”

Four years later, All I Can Say is revving up toward a wider release following a film festival run that included a screening at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. On Thursday, Double E Pictures — the company behind the Grateful Dead doc Long Strange Trip — and Live Nation Productions signed on as executive producers.

“I am pleased to be partnering with everyone on such a quality film,” Double E’s Eric Eisner said in a statement. “There are many important layers to this film that hit you with a soft, emotional touch.”