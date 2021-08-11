 Bleachers Plan to Enforce Vaccination/Negative Test Mandate on Tour - Rolling Stone
Bleachers Plan to Enforce Vaccination/Negative Test Mandate on Upcoming Tour

“We’re not messing around. Every show will be as safe as possible without any weirdo bullshit,” Jack Antonoff says

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND - JULY 27: Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs during day five of the 2021 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park on July 27, 2021 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Bleachers

Getty Images

Bleachers is the latest artist to mandate that fans attending their upcoming tour either be vaccinated or supply a negative Covid-19 test.

“Working with the promoters and venues now to make sure all shows are vaccine/negative test for entry for the Bleachers tour,” Jack Antonoff tweeted Wednesday. “We’re not messing around. Every show will be as safe as possible without any weirdo bullshit.”

Bleachers joins the growing number of artists (like Jason Isbell and Japanese Breakfast), venues, and festivals (like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Summerfest) to require fans to show either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test in order to gain entry into the concerts.

For Antonoff — who kicks off the Bleachers tour on September 11th in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and remains on the road through December — the mandate is even more necessary considering the gigs segue from outdoor shows and festivals to indoor venues (and thus are more susceptible for spread) as the weather gets colder.

Live Nation recently announced that they would allow artists to choose whether to mandate vaccinations/negative test protocols on their tours, with the concert giant implementing the rule at their own venues while also offering to assist third-party venues.

In This Article: Bleachers, coronavirus, covid-19, direct, Jack Antonoff, live music

