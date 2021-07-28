Bleachers Tap Lana Del Rey for New Song ‘Secret Life’

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers have released a new song, “Secret Life,” featuring Lana Del Rey, from their upcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, out June 30th via RCA Records.

“Secret Life” is a woozy tune with languid guitars and dusty drums, and it finds Antonoff longing for a less chaotic, more stable relationship. “I just want a secret life where you and I can get bored out our minds,” he sings, with Del Rey providing backing harmonies, “I just wanna have you in a secret life/Cause I’m sick of chasing all these holy ghosts/Been tryna tell you I want you the most.”

As Antonoff noted in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Del Rey is also credited as a writer on the Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night track, “Don’t Go Dark.” Antonoff has served as the primary producer on Del Rey’s last two albums, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night marks Bleachers’ third album and first in four years, following 2017’s Gone Now. Other previously released offerings include “Chinatown,” featuring Bruce Springsteen, “Stop Making This Hurt,” “How Dare You Want More?” and “91.” The band is set to embark on a North American tour in support of the record starting September 11th at Antonoff’s Shadow of the City Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey.