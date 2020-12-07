 Watch Bleachers and Bruce Springsteen's Live Debut of 'Chinatown' - Rolling Stone
Watch Bleachers, Bruce Springsteen Perform ‘Chinatown’ Live

Jack Antonoff’s band also performs “45” on the roof at Electric Lady Studios in New York City

Angie Martoccio

Bleachers and Bruce Springsteen released a live performance of “Chinatown,” recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

Directed by Nick Robespierre, the clip features the band on the studio’s rooftop and finds Springsteen strumming his acoustic guitar in front of a festive wall of lights and greenery. “Get in my backseat, honeypie,” Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff sings. “And I’ll wear your sadness like it’s mine.”

Bleachers also shared a performance of their new single “45.” Both tracks will be featured on Bleachers’ upcoming album, which is expected to arrive next year.

“I go to Electric Lady every day to work,” Antonoff said in a statement. “I sit on the roof for hours and hours. Probably spent more time on that roof this year than my bed. Kept imagining the band up there on all the different levels playing on 8th street with everything patched into the console of studio D. Was the first time we played these songs and the first time we played together since the pandemic. Was like a dream.”

Antonoff recently revealed a new converstion series, where the musician discusses his home state with notable current and former residents. So far, he’s spoken to Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way.

