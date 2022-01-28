Bleachers Plot 2022 Tour, Orchestrate a Wild Rave Up in ‘How Dare You Want More’ Video

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers have announced a North American tour and shared a new video for “How Dare You Want Me,” a track off their most recent album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

The group’s 2022 tour will kick off May 17 at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, and will wrap July 29 at the Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York. The run will also include additional stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Forum in Los Angeles, and a previously announced, already sold-out show at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado (Bleachers also have two sold-out shows in Boston scheduled for March 24 and 25).

Bleachers will be joined by a variety of openers throughout their 2022 tour. Allison Ponthier will provide support during the first few shows, the Lemon Twigs will open during a stretch in late June, and Beabadoobee will play the last few gigs. Blu De Tiger, Charly Bliss, and Wolf Alice are also set to open on select dates. Tickets for the Bleachers tour will go on sale Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

As a fitting complement to the tour announcement, the new music video for “How Dare You Want More” pairs a live rendition of the track with on-stage and behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s fall 2021 tour. Bleachers also recently performed the song during their Saturday Night Live debut.

Bleachers 2022 Tour Dates

March 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (with Charly Bliss) (SOLD OUT)

March 25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

May 17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (with Allison Ponthier)

May 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live (with Allison Ponthier)

May 20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore (with Allison Ponthier)

May 21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (with Allison Ponthier)

May 24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues (with Allison Ponthier)

May 25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom (with Allison Ponthier)

May 29 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock

June 10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

June 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle (with Blu De Tiger)

June 17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo SuperJam

June 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Wolf Alice) (SOLD OUT)

June 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum (with the Lemon Twigs)

June 25 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park (with the Lemon Twigs)

June 26 – Forest Grove, WA @ Grand Lodge (with the Lemon Twigs)

June 28 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center (with the Lemon Twigs)

June 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (with the Lemon Twigs)

July 22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point (with Beabadoobee)

July 26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (with Beabadoobee)

July 27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater (with Beabadoobee)

July 29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang (with Beabadoobee)