 Black Shelton Performs 'Minimum Wage' on 'Colbert': Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Blake Shelton Puts Love Over Money With 'Minimum Wage' Performance on 'Colbert'
Home Music Music News

Blake Shelton Puts Love Over Money With ‘Minimum Wage’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

Country star released latest single in January

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Blake Shelton performed his new song “Minimum Wage” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday, February 11th.

The simple black-and-white clip found Shelton and his backing band breezing through the slick country rocker. “You can make my truck out in the driveway,” Shelton crooned in his rich drawl, “Roll like a cleaned up Cadillac/Girl, looking at you, looking at me that way/Can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.”

Shelton released “Minimum Wage” back in January, marking his first offering of 2021 and first proper solo single since 2019’s “God’s Country.” In between, he’s released a handful of collaborations, including “Dive Bar” with Garth Brooks and “Hell Right” with Trace Adkins, while last year he dropped two songs with fiancée Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Along with his performance, Shelton joined Stephen Colbert for an interview, where he spoke about “Minimum Wage” as well as the reaction to his recent Super Bowl commercial with Stefani and Adam Levine.

In This Article: Blake Shelton, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late-Night TV

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.