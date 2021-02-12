Blake Shelton Puts Love Over Money With ‘Minimum Wage’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

Blake Shelton performed his new song “Minimum Wage” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday, February 11th.

The simple black-and-white clip found Shelton and his backing band breezing through the slick country rocker. “You can make my truck out in the driveway,” Shelton crooned in his rich drawl, “Roll like a cleaned up Cadillac/Girl, looking at you, looking at me that way/Can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.”

Shelton released “Minimum Wage” back in January, marking his first offering of 2021 and first proper solo single since 2019’s “God’s Country.” In between, he’s released a handful of collaborations, including “Dive Bar” with Garth Brooks and “Hell Right” with Trace Adkins, while last year he dropped two songs with fiancée Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Along with his performance, Shelton joined Stephen Colbert for an interview, where he spoke about “Minimum Wage” as well as the reaction to his recent Super Bowl commercial with Stefani and Adam Levine.