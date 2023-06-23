fbpixel
Blake Mills Sings About the Illusions of Time With New Single “There Is No Now”

The track comes three weeks before Mills's upcoming solo album Jelly Road
blake-mills-single-there-is-no-now
Musician/producer Blake Mills performs onstage at The GRAMMY Museum on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Three weeks from the release of his new album Jelly Road, guitarist/producer/songwriter Blake Mills has dropped his latest single “There Is No Now. ”

Accompanied by a music video, “There Is No Now” starts with folky-tinged guitar plucks before hitting a jazzier groove about halfway through the track, with Mills crooning about how “time unfolding is a trick.”

The song follows Jelly Road’s first single “Skeleton is Walking.” Mills has kept busy ahead of the release, playing with Joni Mitchell at her first ticketed concert in more than 20 years alongside the likes of Brandi Carlisle, Sarah McLachlan and Marcus Mumford at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington earlier in June.

Mills also penned and produced all the original songs in Daisy Jones and the Six, bringing along collaborators like Chris Weisman — who co-wrote and co-produced Jelly Road — and Phoebe Bridgers.

“There’s an opportunity to subvert and create a guitar personality that could have been present in the Seventies, and wasn’t,” Mills told Rolling Stone in 2020 about his process in writing the music for the fake band. “People just loved guitar at that point. So I’m trying to find an appreciation for the instrument and try to bend it to my will a little bit. Revisionist history.”

Jelly Road marks Mills’ first album since 2021’s Notes With Attachments, which he made with bassist Pino Palladino, and it releases on July 14th.

