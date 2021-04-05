Blackpink’s Rosé Heals a Broken Heart in ‘Gone’ Video

Blackpink member Rosé has released the video for her solo single, “Gone,” which she first shared last month.

The clip shows the South Korean singer mourning the loss of a relationship in an elaborately decorated old house. In various scenes, Rosé poses with gorgeous blue flowers, throws feathery pillows around the room in frustration, and cries against a bathtub. The video’s happier moments are interspersed with sadder scenes, where the house’s furniture is covered in tarp and Rosé is throwing out old picture frames.

“Gone” is featured on Rosé’s debut solo project R, which also includes the track “On the Ground.” In an interview for Rolling Stone‘s The First Time, she described how she “hadn’t heard a song like that before” when her producer showed her the backing track for “On the Ground.”

“I didn’t expect to hear a song like that because every song that we get or begin with doesn’t have these kinds of messages in it. For us, it was kind of like, I think this song kinda speaks our mind.”

R marks the second solo release by a Blackpink member, after Jennie released the appropriately titled Solo in November 2018. Blackpink released their debut record The Album last year and put on a blockbuster virtual livestream concert titled The Show to accompany the LP.