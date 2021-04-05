 Blackpink's Rosé Heals a Broken Heart in 'Gone' Music Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Selena the Series: Part 2' Reveals Release Date in New Trailer
Home Music Music News

Blackpink’s Rosé Heals a Broken Heart in ‘Gone’ Video

Track is included on Rosé’s R along with “On the Ground”

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Blackpink member Rosé has released the video for her solo single, “Gone,” which she first shared last month.

The clip shows the South Korean singer mourning the loss of a relationship in an elaborately decorated old house. In various scenes, Rosé poses with gorgeous blue flowers, throws feathery pillows around the room in frustration, and cries against a bathtub. The video’s happier moments are interspersed with sadder scenes, where the house’s furniture is covered in tarp and Rosé is throwing out old picture frames.

“Gone” is featured on Rosé’s debut solo project R, which also includes the track “On the Ground.” In an interview for Rolling Stone‘s The First Time, she described how she “hadn’t heard a song like that before” when her producer showed her the backing track for “On the Ground.”

“I didn’t expect to hear a song like that because every song that we get or begin with doesn’t have these kinds of messages in it. For us, it was kind of like, I think this song kinda speaks our mind.”

R marks the second solo release by a Blackpink member, after Jennie released the appropriately titled Solo in November 2018. Blackpink released their debut record The Album last year and put on a blockbuster virtual livestream concert titled The Show to accompany the LP.

In This Article: Blackpink, Rosé

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.