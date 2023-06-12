fbpixel
On the Mend

Blackpink’s Jennie Recovering After Leaving Concert Due to ‘Deteriorating Condition’

After skipping soundcheck earlier in the day, Jennie exited the show in the middle of their performance
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 12: Jennie aka Jennie Kim of girl group BLACKPINK poses for media the Porsche Sonderwunsch Haus 'The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo For Jennie Ruby Jane' edition unveiling event at Porsche Sonderwunsch Haus on October 12, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Jennie aka Jennie Kim of girl group BLACKPINK poses for media the Porsche Sonderwunsch Haus 'The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo For Jennie Ruby Jane' edition unveiling event at Porsche Sonderwunsch Haus on October 12, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Blackpink were down one member during their recent concert in Melbourne, Australia. After skipping soundcheck earlier in the day, Jennie exited the show in the middle of their performance due to what YG Entertainment has cited in a statement as “her deteriorating condition.” She didn’t return for the remainder of the performance, but Jisso, Lisa, and Rosé held it down in her absence.

“We regret to inform you that during the Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] in Melbourne performance on June 11 (today), member Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” the entertainment agency shared. “We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation.”

The group performed with all four members for their first night at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. Their next shows are scheduled for June 16 and 17 in Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena.

“Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability,” YG’s statement continued. “Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.”

Jennie also got sick after Blackpink’s last world tour ended in 2020. “I became sick, both mentally and physically,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “This isn’t something I want to share in too much detail with the fans. They worry, so I want to be vague. But for three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early twenties. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”

Ahead of the Born Pink world tour, the singer did her best to prepare for the strain it would put on her body. “I think it’s really important to be healthy. Just know my weakness, what I’m allergic to, what I shouldn’t be putting in my body,” she added. “I value this and study, so I’m stronger than before. I’ve met a lot of people in this industry and talked about mental health. For me, so far, when I’m good in my body, I feel happier and healthier.”

