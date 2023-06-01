Blackpink’s Jennie Serenades Tokyo Fashion Show With ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’

The Chanel 2022-23 Métiers d’art collection arrived in Tokyo, Japan on June 1 in a special showcase highlighting the fashion selection that originally debuted in Dakar last December. While the works were the same, the Japan showcase had something that Dakar didn’t: a special live performance from Blackpink member and Chanel ambassador, Jennie.

The singer took the stage in Tokyo and serenaded the audience with a rendition of Roberta Flack’s classic single “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” Without the elaborate choreography that usually accompanies her live appearances alongside her bandmates, Jennie put a spotlight on her vocal performance. She also performed her version of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” and a jazz rendition of her unreleased solo song “You & Me.”

Jennie first premiered “You & Me” live during her solo stage at the Born Pink World Tour last year, but to date has only officially shared the single “Solo,” which was released in 2018. She also performed the record during Blackpink’s headlining performance at Coachella earlier this year.

“I’m still discovering my own color. I love vocals, rap, dance — I can contain all of that in a single song. I have that diversity,” the singer told Rolling Stone last year. “Jennie in Blackpink has a limited image, but I have so many other things I like. There’s a lot of things I can do. The Jennie you’ve seen so far has been practice.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to bringing my actual personality into music for my solo stuff later on. For example, I’m curious about what kind of vocals I’m capable of. [In the trainee days] I used to practice with R&B and more soulful songs. I like mellow, quiet music, too. I want to try a lot of different things.”