Blackpink’s Management Asks Police to Investigate After Photo Leak

Blackpink’s management company YG Entertainment has requested police launch an official investigation into leaked personal photos of the four-piece girl group’s Jennie pictured with BTS member Taehyung, better known as V. The pair have been the subject of recent dating rumors largely substantiated by the circulation of private images that surfaced online without a clear source.

“We have officially requested the police to investigate who first circulated Blackpink Jennie’s personal photos,” YG Entertainment said in a statement, via BBC. “YG has been consistently monitoring the matter and filed a lawsuit in September after collecting information.”

The agency added: “We have refrained from mentioning the matter or making an official statement in order to minimize any further damage. However, there have been indiscriminate rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and violations of personal life sparked by those private photographs. We are now announcing that we will take legal action and correct the situation.”

A rep for Blackpink did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Without calling explicit attention to any particular incidents or photographs, YG Entertainment made nods to the leak that included non-explicit photos of Jennie and V together. “The photos distributed online were made public illegally, without Jennie’s consent,” the statement continued. “Sharing those images is an act of secondary victimization and can be subject to legal penalty. Please refrain from indiscriminately sharing those images. YG Entertainment will continue to work to protect our artists’ rights and interests.”

The request arrives just days after BTS label, Big Hit Music, issued a statement that it has filed a new criminal complaint against an unnamed person who has allegedly posted “malicious” statements and rumors about the group on multiple platforms.

While the label’s own investigation does not name Jennie or V, Big Hit is similarly looking towards fan communities to aid in defending BTS. “We are currently following our legal response process, which monitors and collects evidence on malicious postings for 365 days and then includes them on the complaint,” Big Hit said in a statement posted to Weverse. “Active reporting of our fans has been a big help to our malicious postings monitoring initiatives.”

Big Hit’s complaint also named sexual harassment, as well as defamation, personal attacks, and the spread of “groundless information” and “ill-intentioned criticism,” as driving forces behind the investigation.