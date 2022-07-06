Blackpink Tease Largest World Tour in History of K-Pop Girl Groups

Blackpink will return with new music in August, according to an announcement from their music agency YG Entertainment. The company revealed that the K-Pop group — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are in the “final stages of recording a new album.”

The band’s new music will kick off “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” The press released added, “a lot of Blackpink-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time. On top of new music and large-scale projects, Blackpink will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

Last week, the K-Pop group became the first-ever music act to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube. The quartet has racked up more than 25 billion collective streams across less than 300 videos uploaded to YouTube since their debut in 2016. Last year, the four-piece unseated Justin Bieber as the platform’s most-followed artist. Now, he trails not-so-closely behind with just over 69.3 million subscribers, but with BTS hot on his tail with 68.7 million.

Blackpink’s first full-length album, The Album, debuted via Interscope in October 2020. Jisoo teased the group’s follow-up LP earlier this year in Blackpink’s deep-diving Rolling Stone cover story.

“We don’t just receive a completed song,” she eplained. “We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback — and this process of creating makes me feel proud of our music. If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical. I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?’”