Blackpink Drop New Trailer for Upcoming Documentary ‘The Movie’

Blackpink have released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary, Blackpink the Movie, which is set to screen in theaters worldwide on August 4th and 8th.

The film’s arrival coincides with the fifth anniversary of Blackpink’s debut as a group in August 2016. As the trailer shows, The Movie will feature all four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé — discussing life in one of the world’s biggest pop outfits and sharing memories from their time together.

The clip is also packed with plenty of eye-popping live footage, much of which was re-edited from previous performances including 2021’s The Show and 2018’s In Your Area.

Tickets for screenings of Blackpink The Movie are on sale now via the film’s website, where fans will also be able to find a list of participating theaters around the world.

Blackpink released their debut studio album, The Album, last October after previously issuing a handful of EPs and shorter “single albums.” Earlier this year, Rosé dropped her debut solo project, R, which marked the second solo LP from a Blackpink member following Jennie’s 2018 LP, Solo.