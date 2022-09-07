Blackpink Shares 8-Song Tracklist for ‘Born Pink’ — and Rosé and Jisoo Have a Songwriting Credit

Blinks, which track do you claim? The girls of Blackpink are gearing up to release their sophomore album Born Pink on Sept. 16, and to help hold fans over until next week, the K-pop group announced the 8-song tracklist for the album on Wednesday.

Jisoo and Rosé are listed as writers for the track “Yeah Yeah Yeah.” This is the second time Jisoo has received a writing credit for a song after joining Jennie in penning “Lovesick Girls” on The Album.

With songs like “Shut Down,” “Hard to Love,” and “Ready for Love,” much of the album features writing credits from frequent collaborator Teddy Park, who wrote songs “How You Like That,” “Pretty Savage,” and “Lovesick Girls” on their previous LP.

“He’s like an alarm, reminding us to keep moving musically. All he has to do is call, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God,’ tensing up,” Jennie told Rolling Stone about Park. “But it’s a good tension that Blackpink needs.”

Meanwhile, Natalia Kills (credited as Teddy Sinclair) co-wrote and co-produced the track “The Happiest Girl” with her husband, Willy Sinclair. Kills has written for the likes of Madonna and Rihanna. Bekuh Boom wrote “Typa Girl.”

“We don’t just receive a completed song,” Jisoo told Rolling Stone in a recent cover story. “We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback — and this process of creating makes me feel proud of our music. If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical.”

She added, “I feel more love for the process because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?’ ”

Born Pink tracklist: