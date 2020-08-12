Blackpink Celebrate Four-Year Anniversary by Announcing Selena Gomez Collaboration

Blackpink is celebrating the fourth anniversary of their debut with a big announcement.

After weeks of teasing a “surprise feature,” the four-piece girl group confirmed that Selena Gomez will appear on their upcoming single, the follow-up to their record-breaking comeback track, “How You Like That.” The as-yet-untitled new song is due out August 28th and will be the second collaboration for Blackpink this year, following “Sour Candy,” their Lady Gaga duet that appeared on Gaga’s album, Chromatica.

Both Gomez and the group teased the new song on social media, with Gomez writing that she was “so so excited” for the announcement.

No other details have been released about the forthcoming track, although YG Entertainment confirms that it will be included on Blackpink’s highly anticipated debut album, set for release October 2nd.

The new single follows the group’s official comeback single, “How You Like That,” which broke YouTube viewing records for the most views within the first 24 hours, and was also the fastest video to 10 million views (it currently stands at 400 million views and counting). Blackpink have been slowly building momentum for their album release, also launching a line of dolls in June inspired by some of their most iconic music video outfits.

This is the third international collaboration for Blackpink. In addition to Gaga’s “Sour Candy,” the girl group appeared on a Korean/English remix of Dua Lipa’s “Kiss and Make Up” in 2018.

The new single arrives as the group celebrates the fourth anniversary of their official debut. Blackpink was officially unveiled by YG Entertainment in June of 2016 and released their debut single album, Square One that August.