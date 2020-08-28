Blackpink, Selena Gomez Hang Out in a Pastel, ‘Ice Cream’-Filled World in Flirty New Video

Blackpink and Selena Gomez have released the playful video for their highly anticipated new single “Ice Cream.” Blackpink will be releasing their debut album on October 2nd.

In the flirty clip, Gomez and the ladies of Blackpink hang out in a pastel-colored world, driving an ice cream truck, biking around and hanging out on a basketball court, while often enjoying the creamy confection that they liken to the feelings they catch for the ones they desire. Gomez leads off with “Come a little closer ’cause you’re looking thirsty.” On the chorus they sing, “Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream/ You can double dip ’cause I know you like me/ Ice cream chillin’ chillin’.”

“Ice Cream” is the second single off Blackpink: The Album, following up the trap-pop track “How You Like That.” Earlier this year, the quartet joined Lady Gaga for the Grammy winner’s Chromatica track “Sour Candy.” In anticipation of this new single, Gomez invested in the ice cream brand Serendipity — which owns the famed NYC restaurant Serendipity3. Along with the release of the song, a flavor called Cookies & Cream Remix (with pink vanilla ice cream) will go on sale Friday.

Blackpink made their official debut in 2016, although the Korean label YG Entertainment began holding auditions and recruiting potential members in 2011. They began releasing singles soon after their official lineup was locked down, including their 2016 debut track “Boombayah.” They have released a few EPs, the most recent one being 2019’s Kill This Love. In 2018, they released a Japanese studio album titled Blackpink in Your Area, which was technically a compilation of their previously released singles and Japanese EP.

Gomez released her third solo album Rare in January, her first album since 2015’s Revival. Most recently, she’s been hosting the HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, which she filmed while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show features Gomez being remotely taught to cook by esteemed chefs from across the world.