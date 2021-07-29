Blackpink’s Rosé Covers Alicia Keys’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by the Sea

During her Tuesday night appearance on the South Korean variety show The Sea of Hope, Blackpink member Rosé performed a cover of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” with Onew of the four-piece group Shinee and Lee Suhyun of the sibling duo AKMU.

Against the beautiful seaside backdrop in front of a live audience, the three singers stuck to the original track’s sparse piano rendition and let each of their powerful voices shine, while harmonizing with each other on the choruses. Later in the episode, Rosé joined Onew again for a cover of Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat’s duet “Lucky.”

Rosé has made several appearances on The Sea of Hope as of late, performing renditions of Paramore’s “The Only Exception” and John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” which earned praise from Mayer himself.

The Blackpink singer released her debut solo album R this past March, featuring the hit singles “Gone” and “On the Ground.” R marks the second solo release by a Blackpink member, after Jennie released the appropriately titled Solo in November 2018. Blackpink released their debut record The Album last year and put on a blockbuster virtual livestream concert titled The Show to accompany the LP.