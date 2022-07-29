Blackpink Drops ‘Ready For Love’ Virtual Performance

We’re ready for more Blackpink. On Friday, the K-pop group released the music video of their track “Ready for Love” from their PUBG Mobile virtual performance, featuring virtual avatars of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa exploring fantastical worlds, riding motorcycles and floating through pink cloudscapes.

“There’s no need to wait now/No need to be afraid,” Jenni and Rosé sing on the song’s pre-chorus before the song explodes into an EDM-tinged banger. “Show me the color of your heart/I really need you in my world/Open your eyes, here I am in front of you.”

Blackpink revealed earlier this month that they are in the “final stages of recording a new album” and will be heading on a massive world tour.

“On top of new music and large-scale projects, Blackpink will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide,” read a press release from their management company YG Entertainment.

The group released their only full-length record, The Album, in 2020. They also opened up to Rolling Stone in a cover story interview last month about their upcoming music.