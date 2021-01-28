Blackpink Preview Their Livestream ‘The Show’ on ‘Late Late Show’

Blackpink appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden for a brief interview and to preview their upcoming virtual concert event, The Show, which will stream from the K-pop group’s YouTube channel this weekend.

“Since it’s our first virtual concert, we were very worried at the start while preparing it,” Blackpink member Jennie told Corden. “But [it’s been] so much fun for the past couple of months.”

After their interview, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé took to the concert stage to perform “Pretty Savage,” a cut off their 2020 LP The Album. Onstage with what looked like a dozen or more backup dancers, they delivered the sort of high-production, heavily choreographed show that’s largely been missing from the Covid-19 era.

Blackpink was originally supposed to host The Show in December but it was postponed to January due to compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols in South Korea.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jennie elaborated on what to expect from the livestream: “We want it to be a secret. It’s our first online concert, too, so we are trying to take advantage of that and create stages that wouldn’t be possible if we were going to do it live — especially regarding choreography — and make it ‘Blackpink.'”