Blackpink Unleash ‘Pink Venom’ on Comeback Single Ahead of New Album ‘Born Pink’

Blinks: the Born Pink era has officially commenced. On Thursday night, K-pop superstars Blackpink released “Pink Venom,” the lead single off their forthcoming album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16.

The earworm starts with a voice chanting the group’s name, before exploding into a rap verse backed by a sticky electronic beat mixed with a Middle Eastern percussion and guitar sound — think OG Shakira mixed with a hint of Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.”

“I bring the pain like… This, that pink venom/This, that pink venom,” the group sings on the chorus. “Get’em, get’em, get’em/Straight till your dome like woah woah woah.”

The song’s video features the group performing their signature tightly choreographed dances against a series of futuristic backdrops, while individual members are given the chance to show off their unique styles during each verse. Jennie and Lisa team up for a particularly memorable segment for the second verse, channeling Nineties hip-hop videos while giving a shout-out to fashion brand Celine — and even working in a sly pandemic reference. “Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo/Rest in peace, please light up a candle,” Lisa says defiantly. “This the life of a vandal, masked up and I’m still in Celine/Designer crimes or it wouldn’t be me, ooh.”

Blackpink told fans to expect “Pink Venom” earlier this year. In July, the group announced they were in the “final stages” of recording Born Pink, which marks their second studio album. The group also teased their new music in a cover story with Rolling Stone in May. “We don’t just receive a completed song,” Jisoo said. “We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback — and this process of creating makes me feel proud of our music.”

“If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical,” she added. “I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?’ ”

The new single’s release comes about a week after the K-pop group announced a world tour in support of Born Pink As for their Born Pink LP, it’s the group’s first project since releasing The Album in 2020, featuring “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez and “Bet You Wanna” with Cardi B.