Blackpink Fire Off a Warning Shot With First Song of 2023: Don’t Mess With ‘the Girls’

Blackpink are back with their first new song of the year, “the Girls,” a track the group crafted for their recently released mobile game.

The song itself is an infectious blast of brash, boastful pop anchored by a delightfully defiant chorus: "Stop sign, we're burning it down/Better watch out, we coming in loud/Bang, bang, just playing around/Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls." In light of the mobile game tie-in for "The Girls," the accompanying music video is a totally digital affair, with animated versions of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo singing the song and performing a dance routine.

“The Girls” is the first bit of new music Blackpink have shared since the release of their celebrated second album, Born Pink, last September. The group has spent much of this year touring the world in support of the LP, a run that included a historic headlining set at Coachella. They’re about to wrap up another short North American leg, as well, with a final show in Los Angeles scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 26.

Earlier this month, Blackpink celebrated their seventh anniversary, with Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa all sharing messages on social media to mark the occasion. Rosé delivered a particularly heartfelt tribute to the band, and their fans, calling Blackpink, “such a blessing in my life.” She added: “I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist,” the musician wrote. “Thank you, thank you and thank you a thousand times… My heart is so full. I cannot express my gratitude for every singe person who has been a part of this seven year journey with us four.”