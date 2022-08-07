 Blackpink Reveal New Single 'Pink Venom' Is Coming Soon - Rolling Stone
Blackpink Reveal New Single ‘Pink Venom’ Is Coming Soon

K-pop girl group previously announced they were in the “final stages of recording a new album”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Blackpink perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Blackpink perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Blackpink

After promising to release new music this month, Blackpink have revealed their next single “Pink Venom” will arrive in less than two weeks.

The K-pop girl group announced Sunday that the track would arrive on Aug. 19; “Pink Venom” is available to pre-save now on streaming services, as well as digitally preorder on Blackpink’s site.

Blackpink previously revealed in July that they are in the “final stages of recording a new album” as well as plans to embark on a massive world tour.

“On top of new music and large-scale projects, Blackpink will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide,” management company YG Entertainment said of the group’s plans.

Blackpink also released the music video for their track “Ready for Love” from their PUBG Mobile virtual performance in July.

The group released their only full-length LP, The Album, in 2020. In their Rolling Stone cover story, the quartet opened up about their upcoming music.

“We don’t just receive a completed song,” Jisoo said. “We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback — and this process of creating makes me feel proud of our music.”

