Blackpink Continues Reign as Most-Followed Musical Act in YouTube History With 75 Million Subscribers

Blackpink’s plan for global domination is in full effect as the world’s biggest girl group continues their reign as the most-followed musical act in YouTube history, becoming the first-ever to reach 75 million subscribers on the platform.

The K-Pop supergroup, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, has racked up more than 25 billion collective streams across less than 300 videos uploaded to YouTube since their debut in 2016. Last year, the four-piece unseated Justin Bieber as the platform’s most-followed artist. Now, he trails not-so-closely behind with just over 69.3 million subscribers, but with BTS hot on his tail with 68.7 million.

With a new era on the horizon, it’s not likely that anyone will be catching up to Blackpink anytime soon. The quartet is currently in the process of completing their highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album while simultaneously juggling their individual roles as fashion and beauty ambassadors for the likes of Dior, Cartier, MAC Cosmetics, Yves Saint Laurent, and more.

“We don’t just receive a completed song,” Jisoo told Rolling Stone earlier this year for the group’s deep-diving cover story. “We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback — and this process of creating makes me feel proud of our music. If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical. I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?’”

Blackpink are in the business of building an empire with their own hands — and making sure that it lasts.

“I mean, won’t Blackpink last at least 10 more years? We’ll be nearly 40 by then,” Lisa said. “Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?”

Jennie added: “Even if we’re 70 and we have different lives, I’ll still feel like I’m Blackpink. As corny as it sounds, I don’t think Blackpink will ever end in my heart. It’s a part of my family. You can’t deny your family.”