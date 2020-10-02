Watch Blackpink Work Through the Pain as ‘Lovesick Girls’ in New Video

Blackpink released their debut full-length studio LP, The Album, at midnight on Thursday alongside dropping a new video for their new single, “Lovesick Girls.” The K-pop stars premiered the video during the debut of YouTube Originals 16-episode music series Released.

In the clip, Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa declare on the chorus, “We are the lovesick girls,” as each deals with heartbreak in their own way, from running through the empty streets, to mourning alone in a car and in a bathtub. But despite the tears, the uplifting chorus points to better days, as does their dancing through the pain and taking a freeing ride into the countryside in a convertible together. “We were born to be alone,” they sing, “But why we still looking for love.”

“Lovesick Girls” follows previously released The Album songs “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez and “How You Like That.” The album also includes the Cardi B collaboration, “Bet You Wanna.” Earlier this year, the quartet teamed up with Lady Gaga for the Grammy winner’s Chromatica track “Sour Candy.” On October 14th, Netflix will premiere its first K-pop documentary, which stars Blackpink. The Caroline Suh-directed Blackpink: Light Up the Sky traces the group’s rise to fame and features interviews with the band members alongside footage from their early trainee days on through their 2019 appearance at Coachella.