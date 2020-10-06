Blackpink Come to Netflix in ‘Light Up the Sky’: Watch the Trailer

South Korean girl group Blackpink are getting their very own Netflix documentary, Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, which dropped its first trailer on Tuesday. The film premieres October 14th on the streaming platform.

Directed by Caroline Suh, who also directed the Netflix docuseries Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, and produced by Cara Mones, the documentary follows Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa as they tour sold-out arenas and prepare to become the first Korean female group to perform at California’s Coachella festival in 2019.

“All I wanted was for people to see the potential in us,” Jennie says in the trailer during an on-camera interview.

Light Up the Sky will explore each member’s backstory, the group’s foundation in 2016, their relationship with their fandom (known as BLINKs), and how they have all learned to work together as a team over the years — with plenty of hijinks thrown in for good measure. (Jisoo gives the best line in the trailer at the very end, after she and Jennie embark on a less-than-successful venture with making candy pops at home.)

Last week Blackpink released their latest LP, known simply as The Album. The eight-track collection features collaborations with Cardi B and Selena Gomez. Earlier this year, the quartet teamed up with Lady Gaga for the Grammy winner’s Chromatica track “Sour Candy.”