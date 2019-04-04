Watch Blackpink’s Genre-Mashing ‘Kill This Love’ Video

Blackpink tend to pack their music videos with more set pieces than the entire Pirates of the Caribbean filmography. Such is the case for the K-pop girl group’s latest effort: “Kill This Love.” It’s the first single from their just-announced EP that’s set to drop Friday.

Directed by Hyun Seung Seo, the clip shows Blackpink – Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa – in dozens of genre-mashing scenarios. Rosé makes an escape in a getaway car; Jisoo appears as queen of a medieval palace; the group’s resident rapper Lisa tears up a fantasy supermarket full of cereal; at one point, the whole group dances inside a gigantic bear trap.

“Kill This Love” is the latest viral clip from Blackpink, who’ve proven to one of the most internationally successful K-pop groups in the genre’s history. Their video for “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” currently holds the title for most-watched video by a K-pop group, with 730 million views and counting. They recently made their U.S. television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The group will also be performing as part of this year’s Coachella line-up – the first K-pop group in the festival’s 20-year history to do so – alongside headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.