Blackpink Deliver Marching Orders During ‘Kill This Love’ on ‘Corden’

Fresh off their historic Coachella appearance, K-pop sensations Blackpink stormed The Late Late Show With James Corden for a performance of, “Kill This Love,” the title-track off their recent EP.

The girl-group channeled the energy of the rapturous crowd as they tore through the track, a break-up anthem that moves from an airy synth calm to a thundering, horn-packed stomp. Blackpink’s choreography was as meticulous as their vocals, and as Rosé led the group through the song’s marching drum bridge, they were joined onstage by a small army of back-up dancers dressed as soldiers.

Blackpink also gamely participated in the Late Late Show game “Flinch,” in which they were asked to stand behind a glass wall and wait for host James Corden to lull them into a false sense of security with innocuous questions before suddenly firing a piece of fruit at the glass with a canon. Of the four, Jisoo was the only one not to flinch, with Corden commending the ice in her veins, “You looked as if I’d just called out to ask if you wanted a coffee!”

Blackpink did get their revenge, however, stuffing several pieces of fruit in the canon and causing Corden to falter just a little when they hit the button.

Following their performance at week two of Coachella this weekend, Blackpink will embark on a short North American tour with shows in Chicago, Illinois, Ontario, Canada, Newark, New Jersey, Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Worth, Texas.