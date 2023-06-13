fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Health Scare

Jennie Is ‘Doing My Best to Recover’ After Leaving Blackpink Show Early for Her Health

Blackpink's label said she left the group's concert in Melbourne due to her "deteriorating condition"
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 12: Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK poses for phogographs during the Porsche Sonderwunsch Haus 'The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo For Jennie Ruby Jane' edition unveiling event at Porsche Sonderwunsch Haus on October 12, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)
Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK poses for phogographs during the Porsche Sonderwunsch Haus 'The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo For Jennie Ruby Jane' edition unveiling event at Porsche Sonderwunsch Haus on October 12, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins/Getty Images

Jennie is in recovery mode after leaving a Blackpink concert in Australia mid-show over the weekend. The musician, who also stars in The Idol, shared an update on her Instagram, apologizing for not performing the entire show.

“Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday,” she wrote. “I’m doing my best to recover [at the moment]. Your understanding and support mean the world to me.”

She added, “Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

After Jennie missed soundcheck earlier in the day and leaving during the show, Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment informed fans that the singer left due to “her deteriorating condition.” She performed until “Lovesick Girls,” the last song of the concert’s first act. Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé performed the rest of the show as a trio.

“We regret to inform you that during the Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] in Melbourne performance on June 11, member Jennie was unable to complete the show due to her “deteriorating condition,” the company shared, later adding, “Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

Jennie also got sick — “both mentally and physically” — after Blackpink’s “In Your Area” world tour, which ended in February 2020.

Trending

“They worry, so I want to be vague,” she told Rolling Stone for a cover story. “But for three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early twenties. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”

Jennie added that she would be more careful in understanding her “weakness” and that “when I’m good in my body, I feel happier and healthier.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Offered to Announce He and Cheryl Hines Had Separated to 'Protect Her'

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad