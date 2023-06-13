Jennie Is ‘Doing My Best to Recover’ After Leaving Blackpink Show Early for Her Health

Jennie is in recovery mode after leaving a Blackpink concert in Australia mid-show over the weekend. The musician, who also stars in The Idol, shared an update on her Instagram, apologizing for not performing the entire show.

“Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday,” she wrote. “I’m doing my best to recover [at the moment]. Your understanding and support mean the world to me.”

She added, “Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

After Jennie missed soundcheck earlier in the day and leaving during the show, Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment informed fans that the singer left due to “her deteriorating condition.” She performed until “Lovesick Girls,” the last song of the concert’s first act. Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé performed the rest of the show as a trio.

“We regret to inform you that during the Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] in Melbourne performance on June 11, member Jennie was unable to complete the show due to her “deteriorating condition,” the company shared, later adding, “Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

Jennie also got sick — “both mentally and physically” — after Blackpink’s “In Your Area” world tour, which ended in February 2020. Trending Inside the Implosion of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Legal Team YNW Melly Trial: Attorney Questions Why Rapper Would Kill His 'Best Friends' Chris Christie Skewers Republicans Defending Trump: 'Blame Him, He Did It' Ezra Miller’s Reign of Terror: A Timeline of ‘The Flash’ Star’s Many Controversies

“They worry, so I want to be vague,” she told Rolling Stone for a cover story. “But for three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early twenties. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”

Jennie added that she would be more careful in understanding her “weakness” and that “when I’m good in my body, I feel happier and healthier.”