 Blackpink's Rolling Stone Cover Story Interviews: The Podcast - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Blackpink’s Superstar Confessions: Inside Our Cover-Story Interviews

Blackpink gave their most revealing interviews ever in our recent cover stories. Our new podcast episode goes behind the scenes with reporter Haeryun Kang

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blackpink k-pop seoul korea Rolling Stone cover jisoo lisa rose jennieBlackpink k-pop seoul korea Rolling Stone cover jisoo lisa rose jennie

Peter Ash Lee for Rolling Stone

The new episode of Rolling Stone Music now dives into the world of Blackpink, with reporter Haeryun Kang joining host Brian Hiatt to discuss her experience hanging out with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé for the group’s Rolling Stone cover stories

Kang, a journalist and filmmaker, spent time with the members of Blackpink in the gleaming headquarters of YG Entertainment in Seoul, South Korea. In the episode, she talks about the group’s formation, their close bond, their musical future, how they fit into the history of South Korean pop, and much more.

To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: Blackpink, Podcasts, Rolling Stone Music Now

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.