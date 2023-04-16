Blackpink Announce ‘Encore’ Stadium Shows for Born Pink World Tour

Fresh off Blackpink’s historic Coachella headlining set, the K-pop superstars have announced an “encore” extension to their Born Pink North American stadium tour.

So far, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have revealed four additional shows to their sold-out 2022 trek: August 12th at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, August 18th at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, August 22nd at San Francisco’s Oracle Park and August 26 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

Check out Blackpink’s website for the detailed ticket presale and on-sale information.

On Saturday, Blackpink became both the first girl group and the first K-pop act to headline at Coachella, delivering an almost two-hour-long set of their greatest hits. “This is a dream come true. The reason why all four of us is because all of you,” Rosé said at one point as she reminisced about performing at the Sahara stage four years ago.

The Born Pink World Tour previously hit North America in Oct. 2022 and spanned 14 shows before concluding the following month in Los Angeles.