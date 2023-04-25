Blackpink Reflect on Historic Coachella Performances: ‘We Are Forever Grateful’

Every time Blackpink has performed on stage at Coachella, it has been a history-making event. Their debut appearance there, on the Sahara stage back in 2019, marked the first time that a K-pop girl group performed on any of the festival’s stages. Fast forward four years, and the four-piece supergroup took the main stage for two weekends in a row to become the first K-pop group to be named headliners in Coachella’s 24-year history. Now that the event has wrapped for the year, Blackpink are finally taking it all in.

“Still feels surreal that we did this! Thank you @coachella for having us!” the group — made up of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé — wrote in a series of Instagram Stories. The images they shared featured their group name projected across massive screens spanning their entire stage, which itself was dense with clouds of pink haze. Stretched out in front of them were thousands upon thousands of fans tuning into their historic set, with even more watching along at home.

“And to all BLINKs out there, we could’ve never done this without you guys. We are forever grateful,” Blackpink continued. “Thank you again for these unforgettable two weeks and hope to see you all again!”

During their weekend one performance, Rosé looked out across the crowd and shared: “This is a dream come true. The reason why all four of us are here is because all of you.” The catalog-spanning performance featured some of the group’s biggest hits and fan favorites, including “Lovesick Girls,” “Playing With Fire,” “Forever Young,” “How You Like That,” “Kick It,” and “DDU-DU DDU-DU.”

The singers also performed cuts from their solo material. Jisoo performed her recent single "Flower," while Jennie selected her song "You & Me," and Rosé sang a medley that featured "Gone" and "On the Ground." Lisa closed the segment of the show with her hip-hop-infused hit "Money." Celebrating all of the group's individual parts only made the success of the whole even sweeter.

“I mean, won’t Blackpink last at least 10 more years? We’ll be nearly 40 by then,” Lisa told Rolling Stone last year. “Someday we’ll get married and things like that. But then I see the Spice Girls, how they got together for a reunion concert. Can we do that too someday? Will I be able to dance then, like I do now?” she said, laughing.

“Even if we’re 70 and we have different lives, I’ll still feel like I’m Blackpink,” Jennie added. “As corny as it sounds, I don’t think Blackpink will ever end in my heart. It’s a part of my family. You can’t deny your family.”