‘Always In Your Area’: Blackpink Celebrate Seventh Anniversary

The members of Blackpink celebrated seven years together, with Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa all sharing messages on social media commemorating the occasion.

Rosé delivered a heartfelt tribute to the band, and their fans, calling Blackpink “such a blessing in my life.” She continued: “I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist,” the musician wrote. “Thank you, thank you and thank you a thousand times… My heart is so full. I cannot express my gratitude for every singe person who has been a part of this seven year journey with us four.”

Rosé’s note was accompanied by a plethora of photos, many of which featured her and her bandmates, while some also appeared to be personal snapshots from her childhood. “I am immensely proud of every single one of us,” Rosé wrote. “For making history. For always having so much fun and pride with what we do. Thank you to our Blinks for trusting each and every one of us, all along.”

Blackpink officially debuted on Aug. 8, 2016, with two singles — “Whistle” and “Boombayah” — which quickly rose to the top of the charts in South Korea (the former even hit Number One). That immediate success set the tone for Blackpink, who quickly became international superstars. They’ve since dropped hit singles like “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Ice Cream,” “Sour Candy,” “Pink Venom,” and a pair of wildly successful albums while also touring the world (they even appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, for good measure).

With so much to celebrate, Lisa wrote in her tribute, “7 is one of my favorite numbers and I hope this year will be a lucky one for us. Love you girls and blinks so so much.” Jennie commented, “7 Years with @blackpinkofficial. I love us I love Blackpink I love Blinks.” Trending Two Teens Hitchhiked to a Concert. 50 Years Later, They Haven't Come Home Trump and His MAGA Minions Are So Patriotic That They're Celebrating America's World Cup Loss 'I Didn't Kill My Wife!' — An Oral History of 'The Fugitive' Ne-Yo Apologizes for Criticizing Parents Who Support Children Deciding Their Gender Identity

And Jisoo dropped two posts, one a short message in Korean — “블링크 블랙핑크 포에버,” which translates to “Blink Blackpink Forever” — the other in English, “Happy 7th anniversary BLINK and BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK is always in your area. LOVE YOU.”

Blackpink have spent much of 2023 touring the world in support of their 2022 album, Born Pink, a run that included a historic headlining set at Coachella. The group is finally set to play a few more North American as well, with concerts scheduled in New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles over the coming weeks.