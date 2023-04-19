Blackpink Belt Their Hits, Try to Break More World Records on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Blackpink buckled up for some music and world record attempts with James Corden on the latest installment of The Late Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

Appearing on the segment in between their historic headlining sets at Coachella, the drive featured renditions of three of Blackpink’s own hits, “Pink Venom,” “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” and “How You Like That.” The quartet also paid tribute to two Nineties girl group icons: TLC with a rendition of “No Scrubs” and Spice Girls with a performance of “Wannabe.”

During the interview portion of the ride, Blackpink reflected on their whirlwind creation, early days together, and intensive experience in pop star training camp. When Corden asked about the group’s day-to-day life, he was relatively unimpressed when Rosé said their days typically started around 11 a.m. But after Rosé added, “We practiced all through 2 a.m.,” Corden quickly reversed course, quipping, “Ok, now that changes things.”

(Blackpink spoke extensively about their training days in their Rolling Stone cover story last year, with Lisa recalling the intensity of the grind: "When was this going to end? Like, when? Do we have to get tested every single month? I'd call my mom [in Thailand], wanting to quit, and she'd tell me to hang on just another year, just hang on.")

Later on in the ride, Corden read out a list of Blackpink’s various achievements and music industry records, then took the chance to rope them into his own, long-futile effort to break a world record on The Late Late Show. So, with everyone still in the car, Blackpink did their best to break the world records for: The fastest assembly of a Mr. Potatohead (failed), the most handclaps in one minute (failed), and the most Jenga blocks removed from a tower in one minute (also failed).

Despite coming up short, Corden quipped, “We have broken the world record for the most failed attempts by a K-pop band in a car!”